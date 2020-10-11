The election campaign for the legislature of the Azores begins today with 13 political forces in the “race” for parliament – politics

The election campaign for the parliamentary elections in the Azores, scheduled for October 25, runs between this Sunday and October 23. 13 political forces are fighting for the 57 seats of the regional legislative assembly.

In the regional elections in the Azores there is a district and a regional compensation district for each of the nine islands, in which votes are collected that are not used for the election of parliamentarians in the island districts.

São Miguel, the largest island in the archipelago, elects 20 MPs, followed by Terceira with 10 MPs, Pico and Faial with four MPs and São Jorge, Santa Maria, Graciosa and Flores with three.

The smallest island in the Azores, Corvo, will elect two MPs. The regional remuneration group has five terms of office.

Only the six political forces that currently have parliamentary seats (PS, PSD, CDS-PP, BE, CDU and PPM) compete for all circles.

PAN, MPT, Aliança, Livre, Enga, Liberal Initiative and PCTP / MRPP are the remaining parties to vote.

A total of 228,572 voters are registered to vote.

With this right to vote, voters will be able to exercise their voting rights in advance through mobility, which was previously only allowed in presidential, national and European parliamentary elections.

Voters who wish to do so must express their intentions by mail or electronically between this Sunday and the 15th. The early voting is scheduled for October 18th.

In the previous Azores Legislation in 2016, the PS won 46.4% of the vote, equivalent to 30 seats in the regional parliament, versus 30.89% of the second most elected party, the PSD, with 19 seats and 7 seats 1% of the CDS-PP (four terms).

BE received two terms in office with 3.6%, the PCP / PEV coalition with 2.6%, one and PPM with 0.93% of the vote, also one.

The PS has ruled the region for 24 years, followed by the PSD, which ran the regional executive between 1976 and 1996.

Vasco Cordeiro, chairman of the PS / Açores and president of the regional government since the regional legislations of 2012, presented himself to the vote again after the departure of Carlos César, who had been in power for 16 years, to try a third and final term as head the executive.