The Euribor rates drop to a new minimum after three, six and twelve months – Executive Digest

This Thursday, Euribor rates fell to new lows of three, six and twelve months.

The six-month Euribor rate, which is most commonly used for home loans in Portugal, fell to -0.515% today, down 0.010 points, the all-time low.

On April 23, the six-month Euribor rose to -0.114%, the current high since at least January 2015.

Similarly, the three-month Euribor fell to a new all-time low today when it was also set at -0.515%, 0.003 less than on Wednesday.

On April 23, the three-month Euribor rose to -0.161%, a high since at least January 2015.

In 12 months, the Euribor rate also fell to a new low today when it was set at -0.482% minus 0.007 points.

The 12-month Euribor has risen from -0.053% on April 22nd to its maximum since at least January 2015.

The development of the Euribor interest rate is closely related to the increase or decrease in the key interest rate of the European Central Bank (ECB).

The Euribor rates for three, six and twelve months were negative on April 21, November 6 and February 5, respectively, in 2015.

The Euribor is set at the average of the interest rates at which a group of 57 banks in the euro area are willing to lend one another on the interbank market.