The Euribor rates remain at three, six and twelve months – Executive Digest

Euribor rates remained at three, six and twelve months versus Monday after falling to their lowest lows on October 30th.

The six-month Euribor rate, which is most widely used for home loans in Portugal, was -0.513% today, compared to the current low of -0.521% confirmed on Friday.

On April 23, the six-month Euribor rose to -0.114%, the current high since at least January 2015.

In this sense, the three-month Euribor is now -0.520% compared to the current low of -0.523% on Friday.

On April 23, the three-month Euribor rose to -0.161%, a high since at least January 2015.

Within 12 months, the Euribor rate remained in place today when it was reset at -0.486%, up from the current minimum of -0.489% recorded on October 30th.

The 12-month Euribor has risen from -0.053% on April 22nd to its maximum since at least January 2015.

The development of the Euribor interest rate is closely related to the increase or decrease in the key interest rate of the European Central Bank (ECB).

The Euribor rates for three, six and twelve months were negative on April 21, November 6 and February 5, respectively, in 2015.

The Euribor is set at the average of the interest rates at which a group of 57 banks in the euro zone are willing to lend one another on the interbank market.