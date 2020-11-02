The euro continues to decline in the context of risk aversion – Executive Digest

The euro continued lower today, a trend it had already followed last week when it fell below $ 1.17.

At 6:00 p.m. (Lisbon time), the euro was still at $ 1.1627 when it traded at $ 1.1645 on Friday, its lowest level in 30 days.

The European Central Bank (ECB) today set the reference exchange rate for the euro at USD 1.1652.

The forex market has registered the uncertainty created by the economic impact of measures taken to contain the increase in Covid-19 cases and the US Presidents’ outcome. Risk aversion in times of uncertainty has led to an appreciation of the dollar.

Currency …………… today …………… Friday

Euro / Dollar ………… 1.1627 ……………… 1.1645

Euro / pound ………… 0.90101 …………… .0.89959

Euro / Yen ………… .121.93 ……………… 121.87

Dollar / Yen ………… 104.85 ……………… 104.65