The euro falls after the ECB says it is preparing further stimulus – Executive Digest

The euro falls after the ECB says it is preparing further stimulus

The euro fell today and has been trading below $ 1.17 for at least a month after the European Central Bank (ECB) announced it was preparing for further monetary stimulus in December.

At 6:00 p.m. Lisbon time, the euro was trading at $ 1.1658, while on Wednesday afternoon it was trading at $ 1.1751.

The ECB today set the reference exchange rate for the euro at USD 1.1704.

After a monetary policy meeting, the ECB said that given concerns about the rise in Covid-19 cases, it could step up stimuli in December using all the tools at its disposal.

In December, the ECB can increase debt purchases, lower interest rates or, if necessary, provide more liquidity as it believes the development of the pandemic threatens growth.

In the United States, it was announced that the economy had grown 7.4% in the third quarter of the last three months. This is the first recovery since the Covid-19 pandemic began. On an annual basis, the US economy grew 33.1% between July and September.

