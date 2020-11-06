The euro remains high, nearing USD 1.19 – Executive Digest

The euro continued to strengthen against the dollar today and the market waited for the US President’s results.

At 6.15 p.m. Lisbon time, the euro was still at $ 1.1884 when it traded at $ 1.1196 on Thursday afternoon.

As investors paid attention to the three days of voting in the US, the Federal Reserve (US central bank) decided on Thursday to keep the key rate between 0% and 0.25%. At the same time, it is pointed out that the economic recovery will depend on the development of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The European Central Bank (ECB) has set the reference exchange rate for the euro at USD 1.1870.

The euro was trading between $ 1.1795 and $ 1.1891 today.

Currencies …………… today ………… ..Thursday

Euro / Dollar ………… 1.1884 ……………… 1.1806

Euro / pound ………… 0.90315 …………… .0.90099

Euro / Yen ………… .122.72 ……………… 122.44

Dollar / Yen ………… 103.27 ……………… 103.71