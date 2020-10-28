The euro rises against the dollar with less hope of stimulus in the US – Executive Digest

The euro rose slightly against the dollar today as expectations faltered for a deal on a new package to support the US economy ahead of the November 3rd presidential election.

At 6:00 p.m. (Lisbon time) the euro was quoted at 1.1825 euros, on Monday at the same time at 1.1815 dollars.

The European Central Bank (ECB) today set the reference exchange rate for the euro at USD 1.1832.

In the forex market, concerns remain about the increase in Covid-19 cases in Europe.

In the United States, the impasse remains over a Democratic-Republican deal on a new stimulus package to support the economy, which looks increasingly unlikely before the November 3rd presidential election.

The President of the House of Representatives (lower house of the US Congress), Democrat Nancy Pelosi, and Treasury Secretary of the US Republican administration Steven Mnuchin made phone calls Monday without making much progress. international agencies.

Still in the US, durable goods orders rose 1.9% in September, more than expected, but consumer confidence was below expectations.

Currencies …………… today ………… .monday

Euro / Dollar ………… 1.1825 ……………… 1.1815

Euro / pound ………… 0.90516 …………… .0.90726

Euro / Yen ………… .123.48 ……………… 123.90

Dollar / Yen ………… 104.42 ……………… 104.87