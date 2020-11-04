The euro rises when there is uncertainty about who won the US election – Executive Digest

The euro rose slightly against the dollar on Wednesday amid uncertainty over who won Tuesday’s US presidential election, contested by Donald Trump and Joe Biden.

At 5:55 p.m. (Lisbon time) the euro was still at USD 1.1714, slightly above the USD 1.1708 value recorded on Tuesday evening.

The European Central Bank (ECB) today set the reference exchange rate for the euro at USD 1.1721.

Uncertainty about the US presidential election has pushed the situation regarding the Covid-19 pandemic in Europe and the release of some economic data into the background.

According to Eurostat, industrial production prices fell by 2.4% yoy in September in the euro area and 2.2% yoy in the European Union (EU).

In the variation on August, industrial production prices rose by 0.3% in both the euro area and the EU.

In the US, the private sector created 365,000 jobs in October. This is based on data from the company ADP, which suggests a slowdown in job creation.

Currencies …………… today …………… Tuesday

Euro / Dollar ………… 1.1714 ……………… 1.1708

Euro / pound ………… 0.90147 …………… .0.89767

Euro / Yen ………… .122.49 ……………… 122.39

Dollar / Yen ………… 104.55 ……………… 104.54