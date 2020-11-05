The European Commission publishes forecasts shaped by the second wave of Covid-19 – the economy

The European Commission released its macroeconomic forecasts for autumn this Thursday at the height of the second wave of Covid-19. GDP projections are expected to worsen and the economy is expected to recover more slowly due to the deteriorating health situation.

As several countries in the European Union (EU) have again taken restrictive measures to curb the recurrence of infections with the new coronavirus – such as Today, the community leader updates his forecast for the economy, which has deteriorated since the pandemic began last March, such as new interventions and the closure of commercial and catering facilities.

National GDP decline by 9.3% in 2020

The European Commission (EC) has improved its forecast for the decline of the Portuguese economy in 2020 and now expects a decline of 9.3% from 9.8% in July.

National unemployment at 8.0% this year

The Portuguese unemployment rate for 2020 will be 8.0% this year, after a forecast of 9.7% in May.

Deficit to 7.3% and debt to 135.1% in 2020

The deficit and the Portuguese national debt for 2020, like the government, will show a budget balance of -7.3% of gross domestic product (GDP) and a national debt of 135.1% of GDP.