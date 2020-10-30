The European Council says “united” to face the second “brutal” wave – Executive Digest

The President of the European Council today, at the end of a video conference between the leaders of the European Union, guaranteed that the 27 are “united” to face the “difficult fight” against the second wave of Covid-19, which he calls “brutal “classified.

“The main political message I want to send is this: We agree because we are in the same boat. It’s a tough fight. It’s a serious crisis. It is a second wave that puts us all to the test, ”said Charles Michel at a joint press conference in Brussels with the President of the European Commission after a meeting between the heads of state and government of the EU on the subject of the“ fight against Covid -19 “.

Charles Michel emphasized that “the numbers [de infetados] They are increasing all over Europe ”, putting hospitals and health professionals in all Member States“ back under pressure ”and“ many heads of state and government have announced restrictions and restrictions ”.

“In such difficult times, solidarity is more important than ever. We urge all Europeans to take care of themselves and others, ”he said.

The President of the European Council pointed out that today’s discussion focused on testing, contact screening and vaccines, of which the 27 shared their experiences and discussed strengthening coordination, for example having made progress on “mutual recognition of rapid tests”. This would make it possible to “reduce the negative effects of free movement and protect the internal market”.

Today’s video conference meeting was the first since the last European (face-to-face) meeting in Brussels on October 15th and 16th. In view of the seriousness of the situation, the European heads of state and government decided to maintain regular contacts even from a distance. Discussing the evolution of the pandemic, the second wave of which is reaching the whole of the European Union, with several Member States seeing a record number of positive cases in the past few days.

Portugal was represented at the virtual summit by Prime Minister António Costa, who planned meetings with the parties on Friday and convened an extraordinary Council of Ministers for Saturday to determine new “emergency measures” to combat the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Covid-19 pandemic has already caused more than 1.1 million deaths and more than 44.5 million cases of infection worldwide, according to a report by the French agency AFP.

In Europe, the highest number of deaths is recorded in the United Kingdom (45,955 deaths, more than 965,000 cases), followed by Italy (38,122 deaths, more than 616,000 cases), France (36,020 deaths, almost 1.3 million cases) and Spain (35,639 deaths, more than 1.1 million cases).

Portugal is responsible for 2,428 deaths in 132,616 cases of infection.