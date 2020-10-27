The European Union warns that “there won’t be vaccines for everyone before 2022” – Executive Digest

Only part of the European Union (EU) population will be vaccinated against the new coronavirus before 2022, if an effective vaccine is available, EU officials said at an internal meeting, the Reuters agency said.

The warning comes despite the fact that the 27-nation bloc of 450 million people has received more than 1 billion doses of potential vaccines from three drug companies, namely Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and CureVac. Brussels is also negotiating to reserve more doses with other pharmaceutical companies.

As the global “race” for vaccines accelerates, public health experts warn that not all potential candidates may prove effective.

“There won’t be enough doses of Covid-19 vaccines for the entire population by the end of 2022,” a European Commission official told diplomats in member states at a closed-door meeting this Monday.

There is still no effective vaccine against Covid-19, but the first vaccines could be available early next year, the commission said in early October, reports Reuters.

The European Center for Disease Control (ECDC) has already asked countries to prepare a “mass vaccination” campaign as soon as vaccines against the new coronavirus become available.

“There is a need to prepare and train human resources for a mass vaccination campaign,” ECDC said in a report to help countries plan the process of administering a vaccine, which is expected to arrive soon.

As the doses will not immediately reach the entire population, the European health authority emphasized in an initial phase the importance of ensuring “ethical and fair access to vaccinations”. Therefore, taking into account age and pre-existing diseases, it should be distributed to some groups, e.g. B. People from risk groups, workers from essential sectors and the most vulnerable groups.