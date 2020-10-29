The eventual state of emergency is proposed by another sovereign body, says Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa – Society

The President of the Republic confirmed on Thursday that the next steps in the fight against Covid-19 also depend on the parties and that a possible return to the state of emergency will take place “on the proposal of another sovereign body”.

When asked by journalists on the veranda of the Palácio de Belém in Lisbon, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa said he shared legal concerns about restrictive rights measures and believed that “the government will take all these observations into account and try to find the way” . in the ongoing “reflection process”.

“And the President of the Republic will accompany this, because the President of the Republic must definitely enact laws and statutes, if applicable. If a state of emergency were to come again, he would have to determine the state of emergency and take the initiative, even if that were to happen was proposed by another sovereign body, “he added.

Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa said he met the Prime Minister in the audience on Wednesday and that he “learned about the government’s initial ideas” but noted that “it still depends on the opinion of all parties” what is heard from António Costa on Friday.

“Don’t forget one little detail: it is that measures that have to go through parliament have to go through parliament, that is, they have to be approved by parliament, whether laws are another type of measure,” he stressed .

According to the head of state, when taking action, “one always takes into account rights, freedoms and guarantees on the one hand, and life and health on the other,” and “continues to try to determine the measures that must be taken” systems that exist “in the Portuguese constitutional and legal system .