The experienced Argentine ambassador stands up for the defense

The Argentine diplomat Alicia Castro does not shy away from her positions. She came to trade union diplomacy while serving as an executive during her time as a stewardess at Aerolíneas Argentinas. Castro was also a member of the Argentine National Congress, where he fought for working class rights. Ambassadorial positions in Great Britain and Venezuela culminated this year with the appointment of the same position in Russia.

While Castro waited to begin his new post, he was furious when the Argentine government voted against Venezuela in the UN Human Rights Council on October 6. She resigned and published her resignation letter. “Today I present my resignation as ambassador because I do not agree with the current foreign policy,” wrote Castro.

A week after his resignation, the Globetrotter Report spoke to Castro. She stated it wasn’t a difficult decision to make. On the contrary, she could not have served her country’s government without agreeing to its political orientation towards the sovereignty of Argentina and Latin America or the “Pátria Grande” as a whole.

Corruption of “human rights”

In July 2019, Michelle Bachelet, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights and former President of Chile, published a report on alleged human rights violations in Venezuela. The report contains important omissions. For example, the impact of U.S. sanctions is minimized, even ignoring the fact that these unilateral sanctions were imposed in 2008 rather than 2017. The document also neglects to mention the various cases where the opposition instigated the violence as it emerged in 2014, 2017 and 2019.

To implement its political agenda, Bachelet announced an agreement with the Venezuelan government in 2019 to open human rights observatories in the country to investigate allegations of violations. It was evident that the human rights issue was not treated forensically and legally. It had become a political tool of the United States and its allies as part of their disinformation campaign against the government of Nicolás Maduro.

In September 2020, Michelle Bachelet went to the UN Human Rights Council to present her view of rights violations in Venezuela. This became clear during the time the country’s National Assembly was preparing for the December 6th parliamentary elections. The United States has already made it clear that it wants to interfere in the electoral process and encourage political destabilization in Venezuela.

Another instrument of this disruption is the Lima Group, which was founded in 2017 by Canada and some Latin American countries. a smoke screen for the US government’s change strategy in Venezuela. In September 2019, the Lima Group and the United States worked at the UN Human Rights Council to establish an independent information mission in the country. This mission was never independent as it received its budget of US $ 5 million in most of the Lima Group countries. The final report contained unverified information, mostly from social media accounts outside of Venezuela.

Under the previous Argentine government of Mauricio Macri, Argentina was an integral part of the Lima Group. During his successful presidential campaign in 2019, the current president, Peronist Alberto Fernández, said he would appoint Felipe Solá to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. who in turn announced that Argentina would not leave the Lima group, even though it was created only to overthrow the Venezuelan government. On October 6, 2020, Argentina voted with the Lima Group for Resolution L.43, which extended the mandate of the information mission. It was this vote that got Alicia Castro to tap her foot.

The erosion of sovereignty

“What is at stake here,” said Castro, “are two very serious things.” First, the widespread attack on democratic institutions across Latin America. We spoke a few days before the elections in Bolivia, where the Movement for Socialism (MAS) won and reversed the coup that overturned it in November 2019.

Across the continent we see other types of coups through legislation (use of legal instruments for political ends) and hybrid wars, both of which are used against left political forces. Daily murders and intimidation of leftist leaders in Colombia do not appear to have sparked outrage among the governments of Brazil and Peru. They concentrate their attention – thanks to the magnifying glass of Washington DC – entirely on Venezuela.

Governments interested in narrowing “the disgusting gap between rich and poor” are threatened with removal, Castro said. Lula (Brazil), Evo Morales (Bolivia), Rafael Correa (Ecuador) and Cristina Fernández de Kirchner (now Vice President of Argentina) had to endure that. “Commercial media and social networks, along with their armies of trolls and robots, play a central role in demonizing popular leaders and destabilizing democracy,” said Castro.

The second problem is that the Lima Group is oriented towards the North American and European agenda. In her resignation letter Alicia Castro referred to the Drago Doctrine. In 1902, the Argentine Foreign Minister Luis María Drago opposed attempts by the United Kingdom, Germany and Italy to impose a sea blockade on Venezuela in order to regain their investments. Drago said that armed intervention should never collect public debt and that Latin America’s sovereignty should be defended.

“It is particularly painful that Argentina voted with the United Kingdom against Venezuela,” said Castro, given the conflict over the Malvinas Islands that is taking place between the two countries. As the Argentine ambassador to the United Kingdom, Castro asked then British Foreign Secretary William Hague in 2012 about London’s lack of dialogue on the disputed islands.

Argentina, which stood up for Britain and spat on the Drago Doctrine, appeared to be a total violation of everything that characterized its independent foreign policy.

Even worse, however, is the evidence that the Argentine government acted at the United Nations to please the wealthy Argentine treasury bills owners who were negotiating a possible non-payment. It may well be a coincidence that the International Monetary Fund assessment team (Julie Kozack and Luis Cubeddu) arrived in Buenos Aires on the same day that the UN vote took place. Refinancing the $ 44 billion debt is the main agenda of the Argentine government, which has no intentions of ruining its relationship with the U.S. Treasury Department as discussions are ongoing about the payment schedule.

ethics

Injured by Castro’s resignation, the Argentine government said the country “will not submit” to the general principles of the Lima Group. That’s good news, but it doesn’t explain the October 6th vote at the United Nations.

“Anti-colonialism is an ethical imperative,” Castro wrote in his letter of resignation. It’s a powerful phrase. That she stepped down so publicly was an act of immense bravery. His resignation made it clear to many how important it is to keep your head up in a world where too many people stoop to face the arrogance of those in power.

* Vijay Prashad is an Indian historian, journalist and editor. He writes and is editor-in-chief of Globetrotter, a project of the Independent Media Institute. He is Editor-in-Chief of LeftWord Books and Director of the Tricontinental Institute for Social Research. He is also a senior non-resident professor at the Chongyang Institute of Financial Studies at Renmin University in China and has written more than 20 books, including his most recent book, Washington Bullets, with an introduction by Evo Morales Ayma.

** Article published in Peoples Dispatch.

Edition: Volksversand