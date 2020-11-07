The fake test network Covid-19 – Executive Digest – was dismantled at Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris

Seven people were arrested during an operation to dismantle a network that had negative Covid-19 tests. The tests were illegally sold to passengers at Charles de Gaulle International Airport in Paris.

The French authorities found more than 200 negative tests on the seven suspects’ phones. The diagnoses were sold for 150 to 300 euros to passengers who wanted to go on board.

The seven people (six men and one woman) were accused of “forgery, use of false documents and complicity in fraud” according to the French RFI.

The negative tests with Covid-19 bore the name of a real laboratory and were then sold to passengers in paper form or electronically.

The investigation began in late September after a false test was discovered by a passenger who was about to board a plane for the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa. These tests were mainly sold to people traveling to the African continent.

The process begins in March next year. The suspects could face up to five years in prison and fines of up to 375,000 euros.