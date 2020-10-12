The film made with MST school children premiered this

On Friday (9 am), at 7 pm, the film “A ghost walks through the camp” begins, filmed with children by Ciranda Saci Pererê, from the Escola Nacional Florestan Fernandes (ENFF), from the Landless Farm Workers Movement (MST). The work is based on the book of the same name by the writer Maria José Silveira, who will participate live on the MST channel on Youtube before the film is shown.

The program closes the “Mostra Cinema na Terra: Conquering the Screens” organized by the Audiovisual Brigade Eduardo Coutinho (BAEC) and started on September 11th.

The book that inspired the film was published by Editora Expressão Popular in 2006 and is aimed at a young audience. In the story, the landless discover the plot of a farmer and his henchmen to scare and remove a newly installed MST warehouse.

Révero Ribeiro, a militant who coordinates the cultural and artistic activities at ENFF, participated in the project from the beginning. “It is very important that people outside of the MST have contact with this reality as this is not what they know in the media. Contact with the film will reveal to society the struggle within the movement itself,” he said on Thursday (8) the MST page.

The shooting took place between July and August 2019 at ENFF. It was eight working days with the children, actors and actresses of the MST.

