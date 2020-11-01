The final installment from IMI can be paid from today – economy

Taxpayers with a municipal property tax (IMI) value over 100 euros can start paying the last installment of the tax on this Sunday if they have chosen to do so.

Whenever it exceeds 100 euros, the value of the IMI is automatically split into two or three payment installments, depending on whether it is between 100 and 500 euros or exceeds 500 euros.

The payment, which starts today and runs through the end of November, is thus IMI’s second installment for property owners whose equity value is more than 100 euros but less than 500 euros, and the third installment for taxpayers whose properties they own , leads to a tax payment of more than 500 euros.

According to official information from the Tax and Customs Authority (AT), 3,893,890 IMI collection letters were issued this year, including 900,397 for less than 100 euros (which had to be paid in May). 2,322,985 between 250 and 500 euros; and 670,508 in an amount greater than 500 euros.

Since 2019, AT has provided taxpayers with a reference that they can use to pay the entire tax. Last year, around 450,000 owners opted for this full payment in May.

Lusa asked the Treasury Department about the number of taxpayers who had also joined the IMI in full in 2020 but received no response.

The IMI is levied on the equity value of the property, and for city dwellers the tax rate is set annually by the municipalities at an interval between 0.3% and 0.45%.

It is also up to the municipalities to grant families with dependent persons a tax discount, which amounts to 20 euros for dependent persons. 40 euros for two and 70 euros for three or more relatives.

According to official data from AT, the IMI processed in 2019 amounted to 1,527.98 million euros, after reaching 1,513.29 million euros in 2018.