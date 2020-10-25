The final results confirm that PS has lost the absolute majority in the Azores – cm to minute

The PSD lost an absolute majority in the Azores regional elections today after having elected only 25 members of the 57 MPs in the regional legislative assembly.

The PS has ruled the region since 1996, but only received an absolute majority in the elections in 2000, which was renewed in the 2004, 2008, 2012 and 2019 votes.

To achieve an absolute majority, the PS would have to have at least 29 of the 57 MPs in the Azores Parliament.