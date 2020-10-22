The final televised debate is fueling the campaign in the US. 30th

Just over a week after the November 3rd election, Republican re-election candidate Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden will take part in the final presidential debate on Thursday evening. It will be the first meeting between the two after Trump’s positive diagnosis for the new coronavirus.

The first debate on September 29 was marked by incessant interruptions and harsh accusations among presidential candidates who dealt with issues such as the fight against Covid-19, racism and environmental policy.

After the Republican tested positive for covid-19, the campaign organizing committee argued that the second meeting, scheduled for last Thursday (15), would be virtual, but Trump refused to attend that format. On the same day, the candidates were on various television programs and answered questions from voters.

Because of the cancellation of the second debate, the expectation for today’s personal confrontation, which will take place in Brasília at 10 p.m., is even greater. The impact on the ballot box, however, is uncertain: around 30 million voters have already voted and the number of undecided in these elections is only around 4%.

The Nashville, Tennessee meeting will be hosted by journalist Kristen Welker, a presenter for NBC News.

Microphones are monitored

Traditionally, the last meeting was about foreign policy, but given the current context, the organizing committee decided that in addition to the pandemic, Trump and Biden would also discuss American families, climate change, national security and the racial problem in the United States.

The debate is divided into six blocks of 15 minutes for each topic that last 90 minutes. To avoid interruptions that made the first encounter chaotic, each candidate’s microphone is turned off when the opponent reacts.

What the research says

In the national arguing scene, according to recent polls, Trump is losing more than nine points to Biden and is behind in crucial states like Florida and Wisconsin. Ohio and Georgia races remain tough, according to Opera Mundi surveillance

The forecast is that Biden will continue to attack the current president following his action against the new coronavirus pandemic, a strategy that has been in place since the campaign began.

Focusing on the Covid-19 tragedy will not be an easy task, however. Trump needs to put pressure on the Democrats by bringing up the controversy surrounding his son Hunter Biden, who is accused of participating in a corruption program.

According to a report by the conservative New York Post, emails on Jäger’s computer suggest a Democrat’s involvement in his son’s dealings with Ukraine and China when Biden was Barack Obama’s deputy.

Hunter reportedly used his father’s influence to his own advantage and brokered his meeting with a Ukrainian businessman. Democrats claim Biden was never present at the aforementioned meeting while Trump calls for an investigation into the case.

