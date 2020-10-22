The first computers in the Digital School will arrive in schools in November, Government Society announced

Education Minister Tiago Brandão Rodrigues announced this Thursday that the first computers assigned to students as part of the Digital School will be distributed in the first half of November.

There are around 100,000 computers that have been announced for the first term of the school year and that will be in the hands of students from November, the minister shared with political groups at the Commission’s request during a hearing at the Commission on Education, Science, Youth and Sport from PSD, BE and PAN.

According to Tiago Brandão Rodrigues, the distribution of this equipment is primarily carried out by schools in the educational areas with priority intervention and by the beneficiaries of school social action.

“Procedures have also been put in place for acquiring a very significant number of other computers for high school social activity students who are expected to hopefully arrive at our schools this school year,” he added without disclosing.

The digital school and the promise of new computers for all public school students was one of the topics the Minister of Education was asked about in a roughly two-hour hearing.

During the MEPs’ speeches, Joana Mortágua from Bloco de Esquerda criticized the executive branch, pointing out that “the promised computers have not yet arrived at the schools”, and CDS-PP MEP Ana Rita Bessa recalled the statements of António Costa, the one in April abandoned the promise that all students would have a computer by the start of the school year.

“Then when will the prime minister’s promise be fully and definitively fulfilled? It was for September but I suppose it could be for September next year,” he asked, but with no response from the official.

The minister added that the digital transition plan is not just based on the distribution of computers.

“It is based on equipment and connectivity problems, but also on teacher training and the development and availability of digital educational resources, as well as the dematerialization of physical resources,” he said.

With regard to teacher training, the Secretary of State and Deputy for Education announced that the training program has already started in collaboration with the training centers and that the first phase, which started on Friday, will include around 400 teachers, who will be coaches in the next phase will be.

João Costa added that a diagnosis at the digital literacy level will be made by teachers, based on which an individual plan for training needs in the area will be created.

“From then on, we will have accredited training courses for all teachers with face-to-face, asynchronous and workshop sessions covering topics such as the ability to use technology all the time, educational practices in a hybrid regime and in a regime outside of the classroom, computers, programming, Robotics, cover … among other things, “he said.