The first legislative decree governing the Housing Basis Law comes into force – Executive Digest

The first legislative decree regulating the Basic Housing Act was published in Diário da República in October and adapted the 1st law, access and barrier-free leasing programs and the housing institute’s organic program.

The diploma that comes into force today – with the exception of adjustments to the program for barrier-free leasing, which will only be applied 90 days after publication, i.e. at the end of December – will appear one year after the Basic Law came into force, adjusting the instruments of the so-called New Generation of Housing Policies of the socialist Executive to this legislation.

At stake are the 1st Legal Assistance Program for Access to Housing (for people living in degrading conditions), the Gateway Emergency Housing Assistance Program (for people who are temporarily or permanently deprived of housing) and the Program of Accessible Lease (for low income cases).

The published diploma also aims to provide the Institute for Housing and Urban Rehabilitation (IHRU) with the “skills required to conduct an inventory of state property fit for residential use and manage the state’s real estate portfolio for housing development of the housing supply with public support at affordable costs ”, the government announced measures on September 17th, the regulation of which was also published this Friday.

The institute is defined as “the public body that promotes national housing policy”, which implements and coordinates national policy in this area, publishes an annual monitoring report and manages the housing portal. The Legislative Decree adds an emphasis on “social interests” to its functions of land acquisition and urbanization, acquisition and rental, construction promotion and urban redevelopment.

The text also amends the Legislative Decree on the regulatory rules of the horizontal ownership regime in relation to the necessary work in common parts of condominiums.

It is envisaged that public bodies with responsibilities in the area of ​​housing management can determine and promote this work in buildings in which they are co-owners, as allowed by the municipalities.

“Whenever, due to the act or omission of the co-owners, the meeting of the co-owners does not come together or the necessary decisions are not taken to meet the legal obligations for the drafting of the condominium ordinance, the conclusion of compulsory insurance or the formation of a reserve fund, condominiums can comply with provisional Ensure administrator “, says the new diploma.

If this interim administrator is a public body in charge of housing management and there is work to be done on the common parts, then the body can “use foreclosure […]if a decision by the joint owners’ meeting is not possible for this purpose. “

The new legislation also changes the legal framework for territorial administrative instruments in order to simplify and accelerate the promotion of public housing. For this purpose, it contains in the context of the local housing strategy, the municipal housing charter or the housing exchange (provided for in the Basic Law) “alternative ways of implementing a planning and administrative unit”, whereby the number of parking spaces due to fire is also appropriate to the needs .

According to the government, the adjustments contained in the new legislative decree are being made within the framework of the program for economic and social stabilization: “In the current context, the response to the structural problem of the scarcity of social housing has gained in importance and relevance. […]. It is therefore important to encourage simpler, faster and more comprehensive implementation of the tools already in place. “

On September 17, the government approved the completion of an inventory of the state’s residential property and the creation of an affordable rents inventory of such properties that already included “approximately 15,000 homes” on offer.

“We have tens of thousands of properties in the state, much of which is unused. An inventory of the entire heritage remains to be done,” said then-Minister of Infrastructure and Housing Pedro Nuno Santos, saying that after identification of residential property, is subject to a political decision to switch to a state property exchange in order to be made available for affordable housing.

The executive also announced the approval of the diploma amending the housing programs published on Friday (Legislative Decree No. 81/2020), highlighting the application under the 1st Law – Program in Support of Access to Housing, the increase in co-payments (not reimbursable) for municipalities and “100% funding for inland municipalities in line with the national strategy for developing internal and territorial cohesion”.