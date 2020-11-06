The first woman, Black and Asian American to serve in the Vice Presidency – Executive Digest

Senator Kamala Harris can make history by becoming the first black woman in the United States and being elected Vice President of Asian Americans.

And this Friday, many Democrats and civil rights defenders are already celebrating Harris’s historic election. His experience and background would positively influence politics under President-elect Joe Biden and inspire a younger generation of women and blacks. .

“If you bring the representation of Black and South Asia to the table, your experience as a woman of color and the daughter of immigrants will offer a perspective in the White House unlike any other in this country,” said Christian Nunes, president of the national organization for women to the ‘Business Insider’.

Neil Makhija, executive director of the Indian-American Impact Organization, also argues that the Harris election “would overload the political commitment of the Indian community” and send a message to “a new generation of black children, of whom they belong and those in America” would send, anything is possible “.

Harris knows history well and what it can mean. Harris was born in Oakland, California, to Jamaican and Indian descent and studied at Howard University, the historically black college in Washington, DC, before becoming the first black woman to serve as district attorney and attorney general in San Francisco. from California.

In 2016, she was only the second black woman and the first Indian woman to serve in the United States Senate.

Harris produced one of the most liberal results in the Senate and was particularly open to the Trump administration’s immigration policy. And he used his prosecution experience interrogating senior Trump administration officials and Brett Kavanaugh during Supreme Court confirmation hearings.

As a presidential candidate for 2020, she supported a political agenda between moderate incrementalism and bold progressive change. Harris ran to see teachers’ salaries increase, a tax credit for the middle class, and criminal justice reform implemented.