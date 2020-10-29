The French government estimates containment costs at $ 15 billion a month – Executive Digest

The measures approved by the French government to contain the spread of the new coronavirus, which will come into force on Friday, will cost 15 billion euros per month, according to estimates by today’s Minister of Economics, Bruno Le Maire.

“We will step up all aid,” the minister said, adding that six billion will go to solidarity funds, seven billion to partial unemployment (the so-called “layoff”) and more than one billion to derogations for social security. and so much to pay for the landlords.

Le Maire said that “as a precaution” and to take into account the costs associated with the health crisis by the end of the year, the 2020 budget will be revised to add € 20 billion.

In a press conference today, the French government set out the conditions of the new detention, which will last until December 1st. However, the situation will be reviewed within 15 days to see if any business can be opened that is not considered material.

“The main aim of detention is to protect the French and maintain the health system,” said Prime Minister Jean Castex, who made the exceptions to detention.

The French can only leave their homes to forage for staple foods or individual physical activity within a kilometer of their homes.

The new exemptions allow the exits to accompany children to schools that will remain open. However, the government has lowered the minimum age to wear masks to six.

You can also leave the house to go to work, but only if you cannot resort to teleworking, which is widespread again by the end of the delivery.

36,437 new infections were announced in France today.

The Covid-19 pandemic has already caused more than 1.1 million deaths and more than 44.5 million cases of infection worldwide, according to a report by the French agency AFP.

In Europe, the highest number of deaths is recorded in the United Kingdom (45,955 deaths, more than 965,000 cases), followed by Italy (38,122 deaths, more than 616,000 cases), France (35,541 deaths, more than 1). Million cases) and Spain (35,639 deaths, more than 1.1 million cases).

In Portugal, 2,428 people died from 132,616 confirmed cases of infection, according to the latest bulletin from the Directorate-General for Health.