The funeral procession of Mário Dias through Luz and Benfica was honored. See pictures – sport

Benfica paid tribute to Cosme Damião this Thursday at the roundabout near the Luz stadium. Former Vice President Mário Dias was seen as the driving force behind the new stadium, inaugurated in 2003, and before the funeral of the former leader.

Mário Dias died of an extended illness on Sunday, and tribute was paid to the former vice president that Thursday. The funeral procession stopped at the stadium before heading to the crematorium in Olivais.

A ceremony attended by several personalities from Benfica, including the club president Luís Filipe Vieita, the vices Varanda Fernandes and José Eduardo Moniz or the administrator Domingos Soares de Oliveira.

“Without him, this great work would never exist. The construction of the new Estádio da Luz was a turning point in the history of Benfica. Mário Dias has the right to appear in the gallery of our best,” said José Eduardo Moniz.

Even today, before the start of the game between Benfica and Rangers, the third round of Group D of the Europa League and from 17:55 at the Estádio da Luz, a minute’s silence will be observed in memory of Mário Dias.