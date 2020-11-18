“The Godfather III” will be released as a new version

The 30th anniversary of “The Godfather III” is celebrated by director and author Francis Ford Coppola with a new version of the third part of his iconic Mafia trilogy.

Los Angeles (AP) – The first excerpts can already be seen: in the opening credits of the trailer for “The Godfather – The death of Michael Corleone – Epilog”, US director Francis Ford Coppola promises “a completely new experience”.

Among other things, it changed the beginning and the end in this remastered version and gave the film “new life”. According to the trailer, this is the director’s “true vision”. Following its theatrical release in early December, the film is also expected to hit home theater on December 8.

In the third and final part of the godfather saga (1972-1990), householder Michael Corleone (Al Pacino) tries to lead the mafia clan out of crime and do honest business. But even in the trailer, the bullets fly and the blood flows. In addition to Al Pacino, Diane Keaton, Andy Garcia, Joe Mantegna, Talia Shire and Sofia Coppola also play. The film received seven Oscar nominations but came out empty-handed at the 1991 awards ceremony.