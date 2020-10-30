The “Golden Hen” Audience Award is presented in Leipzig

Leipzig (dpa / sn) – The “Golden Hen” Audience Award will be presented for the 26th time this Friday evening. At the Leipzig gala, which takes place for the first time without a large audience due to the crown, 23 candidates can hope for the award. This year, the “Golden Hen” is honored in the TV / Entertainment, Theater, Music, Newcomers and Online Stars categories. The evening will be moderated by Kai Pflaume. The MDR broadcasts the show live.

The award goes to actor Herbert Köfer (99). He has already received his second “Golden Hen” for his life’s work. «He was awarded this honorary award as early as 2002, but given the impressive fact that Herbert Köfer is still agile in front of the camera and on stage after an unprecedented 80-year acting career and at nearly 100 years of age, he is almost obligatory that he received the Golden Hen for the second time for his life’s work ”, explained the editor in chief of the magazine“ Super-Illu ”, Stefan Kobus.

The “Golden Henne” is dedicated to GDR entertainer Helga “Henne” Hahnemann, who died in 1991. The Audience Award is awarded annually by the Mitteldeutscher Rundfunk (MDR), the Rundfunk Berlin-Brandenburg (rbb) and the magazine “Super -Illu “.