The Görlitz-Zittau Theater will stop playing until February

Görlitz (dpa / sn) – Due to the crown pandemic, the Gerhart-Hauptmann-Theater Görlitz-Zittau will cease to operate until the end of February. Meeting larger groups is not currently necessary, the theater announced Thursday. In the district of Görlitz and throughout the Free State of Saxony there is a “specific risk situation”. The theater wants to make a series of digital offerings to its audience in the coming weeks.

The Görlitz district is one of the nation’s crown hotspots with a high rate of new infections. Federal and state governments agreed on Wednesday to extend the partial blockade – which also includes the closure of cinemas – until December 20.