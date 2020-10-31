The government adopts today the new restrictive measures after the worst day of the pandemic in Portugal – Executive Digest

The Council of Ministers meets today to take “immediate action” to tackle the pandemic, the day after the Prime Minister received the parties with parliamentary seats to reach consensus on those decisions.

Given the worsening situation at the national level, the Prime Minister met with parties with parliamentary seats on Friday while the Economy Minister received social partners on possible containment measures.

“We do not rule out possible measures at the beginning, but we understand that we must take measures that disrupt personal, social and economic life as little as possible. We have to take into account a second element that I have tried to convey: we are facing a long-distance race and therefore cannot use all the efforts or measures in the first few moments, ”said António Costa on Thursday.

The extraordinary meeting of the Council of Ministers, which starts at 10:00 a.m. at the Palácio da Ajuda, comes a day after the country broke records since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, with the registration of 40 dead, 4,656 infected and 1,927 inpatients Patients, 275 of whom are in intensive care, according to the Health Directorate-General.

Various options are on the table, including compulsory withdrawal and the extension of the restrictions imposed in Paços de Ferreira, Felgueiras and Lousada to other municipalities, Economy Minister Siza Vieira said on Friday. who refused general detention.

According to the PAN, the government is considering introducing a general restriction, but not until the first half of December in order to preserve the Christmas season. However, PAN chairman André Silva said that this measure was not presented as safe and stressed that it requires a state of emergency.

According to the chairman of the Liberal Initiative, Cotrim Figueiredo, the government admitted at the hearing on Friday the possibility of a curfew in counties where the incidence rate reaches 240 per hundred thousand people.

From PSD, Rui Rio warned that the current situation is “even more serious” than it was in March, saying the country will not face a general restriction because the country’s economy does not allow it. The PSD will always be “on the side of the solution” when the government proposes a new state of emergency.

The BE coordinator Catarina Martins has for the time being ruled out the need for a new state of emergency and has argued that the government should use all installed capacities in the health care system, possibly taking into account the civil law requirements of the private and social sectors.

The PCP, in the voice of General Secretary Jerónimo de Sousa, indicated that the executive, headed by António Costa, must take “proportional” and “educational” measures to warn that a health problem “cannot be turned into a police case”. .

Among the parties the Prime Minister received on Friday, the ENP defended that it would violate any measure violating the rights, freedoms and guarantees of citizens and warned of the possibility of declaring a new state of emergency: “It is necessary more pedagogy, more campaigns and more efforts ”in relation to the quality of life of the Portuguese.

For Chega, a party that handed the Lisbon District Administrative Court a “subpoena in defense of rights, freedoms and guarantees” against the ban on domestic traffic between municipalities (which runs from today until 6:00 am) on November 3rd André Ventura criticized the possibility of applying the regulations already in force in Paços de Ferreira, Lousada and Felgueiras throughout the national territory, as this was “an injustice”.

Regarding the possibility of a new general restriction in the first half of December, André Ventura considered that “this is not justified and can even be counter-productive”.

The state of emergency was enacted for 15 days from March 19 to April 2, 2020 and extended twice with effect from May 2.

Portugal has been in an emergency across the country since October 14th.

The disease is transmitted by a new coronavirus that was discovered in Wuhan, a city in central China, in late December 2019.