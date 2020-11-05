The government continues another six months of business recovery support – Executive Digest

The government will present a proposal in parliament to extend support for the ongoing upswing at least until the first half of 2021, said Minister for State, Economy and Digital Change, Siza Vieira, today.

“The government decides to come up with a proposal that will expand support for recovery as needed,” the minister said, adding that the extension of the measure will be “at least until the end of the first half of next year”.

The Minister spoke at the press conference where he introduced the new support to companies approved by the Council of Ministers today.

According to Minister for Labor, Solidarity and Social Security, Ana Mendes Godinho, 13,000 companies have benefited from support for the recovery so far, a measure intended to replace simplified layoffs and which has now been reformulated to cover more companies.

The minister also said that 45,000 companies have decided to encourage normalization of activity, which provides for the payment of a minimum wage or two minimum wages, depending on the chosen modality, after the simplified dismissal.

With the new measures approved today, organizations that have benefited from the incentive to return to normal can access recovery support without having to return the support they received.

Ana Mendes Godinho also said that 760 companies that left simplified dismissal have opted for traditional dismissal (provided for in the Labor Code).