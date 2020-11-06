The government has $ 1.550 million for businesses. Find out everything you need to know to get access to new Grants and Credits – Executive Digest

There are two new support measures for Portuguese companies. They arrive as part of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and add up to a total of 1.550 million euros, according to Pedro Siza Vieira, Minister for State and Economy. The announcement came yesterday after the Council of Ministers passed a resolution.

“This diploma aims to introduce new tools to support the treasury situation of companies, including the following:

– Subsidies for micro and small businesses operating in sectors particularly affected by the special measures approved under the Covid-19 disease pandemic;

– Direct support to companies in certain sectors in the form of government-guaranteed loans with the possibility of partial conversion into non-repayable loans by maintaining jobs. “

The Legislative Decree introducing exceptional and temporary rules for the sequence and the draft law exceptionally suspending the counting of deadlines related to the expiration and survival of instruments of collective labor regulation were also approved.

But how is the money distributed? According to the Expresso newspaper, more than half is lost for a total of € 910 million, which is aimed at companies that are committed to maintaining employment levels.

Apoiar.pt

One of the new state subsidies is the Apoiar.pt program, which provides subsidies for micro and small businesses. This program has € 750 million available, of which only companies that had to close in March, as well as cultural activities, accommodation or catering facilities directly affected by the pandemic can apply.

To gain access to this subsidy, the company must have seen a sales decline of more than 25% in the first nine months of this year (compared to the same period in 2019). The proven breach will serve as the basis for calculating the support to be granted, according to the Express: According to the minister, the amount until September corresponds to 20% of the invoice reduction with a maximum of 7,500 euros for micro-businesses and 40,000 euros for small businesses.

Other mandatory requirements are that companies have equity by December 31, 2019, a financial situation that is regulated by the tax authorities, social security and banking systems.

Companies that are eligible to receive the grant are required to maintain employment levels, which means they cannot lay off anyone for economic reasons. They also cannot distribute profits or other funds to the members.

Pedro Siza Vieira also stated that these subsidies are non-refundable and will be paid in two installments with two months separation.

Credit lines

The weekly Expresso adds that there are two lines of credit with different goals. One of them is earmarked for a total of 750 million euros for the export industry. Another project worth 50 million euros is aimed at companies that offer support services for cultural, festive, sporting or business events.

To access credit rules, Expresso states that they are the same for both credit lines. Of the total available, 160 million is non-refundable and the amount of credit to be allocated is determined based on the number of jobs in each company.

When and how?

Both grants (Apoiar.pt and credit lines) will remain in effect through the end of this year, and companies can now submit their respective applications.

What about Progressive Resume Support?

The government has put in place an exceptional regime through which companies that have already applied for an exceptional incentive to normalize business can also access gradual recovery support. And they don’t have to give back what they have already received.

Companies affected by traditional layoffs can also move directly to this support without having to meet the legal deadline that limits their use of this support, the weekly says.