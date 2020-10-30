The government is considering a full restriction in the first two weeks of December – Executive Digest

The government is currently evaluating the hypothesis of full restriction in the first two weeks of December.

According to TVI24, the aim of this measure is to save the Christmas and family celebrations typical of the Christmas season.

The closure scenario is not taken into account for schools.

The government is also considering whether to continue with the curfew and extend the restrictions imposed in Paços de Ferreira, Felgueiras and Lousada to more municipalities, but is opposed to a new general restriction, the economy minister said today.

At the end of the social concert meeting, the Minister for State, Economy and Digital Transformation, Pedro Siza Vieira stated that he had listened to the social partners on a number of hypotheses that are being considered to combat the development of the Covid-19 pandemic. and which is approved in the Council of Ministers for Saturday.

Siza Vieira said the social partners have been heard about the possibility of the government “extending the restrictions currently in force in the municipalities of Paços de Ferreira, Felgueiras and Lousada to more municipalities” and about the possibility of “collecting” mandatory “as well as” more intensely on that Resort to teleworking regime ”.

Other hypotheses that are being discussed today with the political parties and the social partners are the closure of restaurants and shops from 10 p.m. and the ban on shows.

Regarding the possibility of extending restrictions to a larger number of municipalities, the Minister explained that criteria will be defined which take into account the evolution of the epidemiological situation, “namely the number of new cases per 100,000 inhabitants in 14 days, the growth rate of contagion and consideration the local situation and after consulting the local authorities. “

Regarding the ability to continue with the curfew, Siza Vieira said the social partners had doubts about the effectiveness of the measure, claiming that most contagions do not occur on public roads at night, so the government would “better assess where contagions are occur more often “.

The position of the social partners “will be another weighting element that the government will take into account,” added Siza Vieira.

On the other hand, the minister guaranteed that “the hypothesis of a general restriction similar to that in March and April” is “excluded”.

According to the minister, all the social partners said it was necessary to maintain economic activity and personal education in schools, indicating that in the municipalities of Paços de Ferreira, Felgueiras and Lousada “some commercial activities are closed earlier. and restoration, but not the cessation of commercial or service or industrial activities and a containment recommendation to citizens. “

“In this sense, the economic impact of such measures, even if they were widespread across the country, would be predictably less than in the spring,” said Siza Vieira.

The measures to be taken by the government will be announced by Prime Minister António Costa on Saturday at the end of the extraordinary meeting of the Council of Ministers.