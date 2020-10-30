The government is stopping the sport this weekend because of Covid-19 sports

After progress and setbacks, it is now final: This weekend (from Friday) there will be no more sports in Portugal, with the exception of the 1st and 2nd football league.

Initially, not only the NOS League and the 2nd League were on the table, but also the BPI League (older women), the Portuguese Championship and the Revelation League, in addition to the main competition of each association in the other modalities. However, only the days of the professional football championships are actually held.

The FPF issued a statement to confirm this.

Read the FPF statement:

“To the knowledge of the ordinary members, clubs, sports federations and other interested parties, we share this with the defined particular with regard to the existing public health context and the measures taken by the government through the publication of the Resolution of the Council of Ministers No. 88-B / 2020 Measures applicable to the municipalities of Felgueiras, Lousada and Paços de Ferreira related to the disaster situation, as well as Resolution of the Council of Ministers No. 89-A / 2020, which establishes the restriction on movement between different municipalities of the continental area in the US Between On October 30th at 00:00 a.m. and on November 3rd, 2020 at 6:00 a.m. it is decided to completely change the next round of the events currently organized by the FPF.

In this respect, scheduled games will not take place on the above dates and new dates will be announced in due course.

The government’s decision to suspend non-professional sports activities was reiterated this Thursday to the sports federations, and the FPF is calling for a better understanding by everyone in order to comply. “

Confirm modalities

Almost at the same time, the basketball, handball, volleyball and ice skating associations, together with the FPF, issued a statement in which they confirmed the postponement of the games under their umbrella:

