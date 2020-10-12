The government makes it clear that the loan of 468.6 million “for the resolution fund” is intended for CP – Economia

The government this Monday evening corrected a loophole in the state budget, which included a loan of 468.6 million euros for the resolution fund, and confirmed that it was at least a loan for CP-Comboios de Portugal.

“In 2021, in contrast to the state budgets approved in previous years, the state budget does not provide for a loan to the resolution fund,” the statement said.

“The OE21 report presented today to the Assembly of the Republic by mistake contains a loan of € 468.6 million to the resolution fund. It is a loan of € 468.6 million CP Comboios of Portugal, “concludes the government.