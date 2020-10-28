The government states that tourists can move between communities to reach accommodation – society

The Secretary of State for Tourism made it clear this Wednesday that tourists can only travel between counties to reach places with proven durability and then be prevented from traveling to other counties for other purposes.

“Tourists can only travel between communities to get shelter and are then prevented from moving [entre concelhos] for other purposes, “said Lusa, Secretary of State for Tourism.

The Portuguese Association for Hotels, Restaurants and Similar Establishments (AHRESP) reported in a statement today that restrictions on traffic between municipalities between 00:00 on October 30 and 6:00 on November 03 did not apply to “Travel by non-resident nationals in mainland Portugal to places of proven durability”, which covers tourist developments and local accommodation.

This exception applies to foreign tourists as well as citizens residing in the Autonomous Regions and outside Portugal. In a previous statement, AHRESP indicated that it did not consider the ban in question to apply to previously made accommodation reservations.

In its reading of the diploma, published in Diário da República on Tuesday, AHRESP assumes that the reservations previously made, whether in the field of tourist accommodation or in the field of family and corporate events, will be “taken into account” in the part of resolution stating that this restriction does not apply “to travel by non-resident citizens to places of proven residence”. However, at the time the association said it would seek clarification from legal guardians.

This measure was approved at the meeting of the Council of Ministers on October 22nd, whereby the AHP, which caused “immense disruptions and cancellations” in some hotels, was mentioned in the “expected reservations of small groups at home and abroad”. Just over a week after the Council of Ministers announced on October 22 the return of the calamity due to the increase in cases of contagion from the new coronavirus, the ban on freedom of movement between communities on the continent was approved in the end, corresponding to All Souls Day, with measures similar to Easter.