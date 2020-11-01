The government strategy should have been adopted in the summer, says Ordem dos Médicos – Society

The strategy to combat the Covid-19 pandemic announced by the government on Saturday “is important” but should have been approved in the summer, the president of the Portuguese Medical Association (OM) told Lusa news agency this Sunday.

Miguel Guimarães stressed that António Costa’s executive should have prepared beds for intensive care units (ICU), the recruitment of doctors and nurses whether retired or not, and the separate support structures for patients infected with the new coronavirus and the non-Covid 19th

According to the latest bulletin of the Directorate-General for Health (DGS) published on Saturday, there are at least 2,544 deaths related to Covid-19 in 144,341 confirmed cases of infection in Portugal.

Miguel Guimarães, on the other hand, pointed out that it was “absolutely necessary” to strengthen the National Health Service (SNS) in the state budget (OE) for this year and next, noting that the additional amount of 200 million euros had already been announced from the executive it is “little”.

“The specific measures are there of course, but the truth is that the budget itself, although larger than that of 2020, the € 200 million announced for the NHS is little and more will be needed in a critical time like this, in that the challenges we have are urgent, not for the year, but for the moment, “he said.

“It’s very important to strengthen public health. If you get less infected, fewer patients will be hospitalized and in intensive care units. We are with a lot of patients and we will have a lot more hospitalizations and intensive care units over the next week and the existing capacity it doesn’t work. The “non-covid” patients are falling behind, “he warned.

According to Miguel Guimarães, Portugal has not yet managed to recover the “non-covid” patients from the first wave of the epidemic, which cannot be done in a moment or in two or three months.

“Beds for ‘non-covid’ patients are already being made again by ‘covid’ patients, and ‘non-covid’ patients are falling back again. Vaguely, we will have a very serious problem with the” non-covid “patients, with a very serious increase in morbidity. It is a side effect of the pandemic that could have been avoided if we had used the whole health system, “he explained.

The OM President recalled that the NHS currently has 19,000 hospital beds and another 13,000 in the social and private sectors. Hence there is capacity outside the public health system that could currently be allocated to the NHS. like in human capital.

On the other hand, he added, the SNS has about 29,000 doctors plus 10,000 in training, while there are another 15,000 in the social and private sectors.

“There is a reserve in the country that can and should be used in a coordinated manner and put into practice quickly,” he defended, stressing that the 202 booster beds announced by the UCI’s executive branch “will be elsewhere, during hospitalization, or lost will be in operating rooms wherever “.

“If they don’t create new wards, new physical structures and 202 beds for the intensive care unit, it means either doing everything again that is impossible in the government-checked time, or the two types of patients come together in hospitals. It is an area important because we are in a critical situation, “he added.

For Miguel Guimarães, however, hiring retired doctors and nurses is “important”. However, as long as they are referred to public health services to avoid direct contact with patients, they can provide significant assistance there. “And you don’t even have to hire many.”

“We lack resources for this pandemic, not for a normal situation. What the minister [da Saúde, Marta Temido] I wanted all contacts to be completed within 24 hours. This is not possible without adequate resources and personnel. Announcing the hiring of retirees is important, but for now, next Monday, not in a week or two. We can blind the 5,000 daily cases or even more and it takes time for them to decrease, “he warned.

Regarding the reinforcement of the doctors, namely the students who are at the end of the medical course, Miguel Guimarães defended that they can also be referred to public health services, but not to the intensive care units, but above all they can help. “In the current chaotic situation” “they are not prepared.

“But they can help in terms of public health, screening, contacts and the fight against disruption of transmission chains,” he added, noting that the government’s announced reinforcement of ICU doctors is based on those who end the subject.

“The doctors who are to be hired for the intensive care units are the ones who are finishing the specialty, meaning they are doctors who were or have graduated in the last year and are already working in the intensive care units. So this is not exactly reinforcement but about people. ” These doctors that the government will hire are roughly the interns who have completed the subject and will continue to work in the NHS. Is it positive? It’s positive. But it’s not a capital increase in the intensive care unit by doctors, “he explained.