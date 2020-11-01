The government supports 78 needy emigrants in countries without a social network – World

The government is helping with extraordinary support 78 Portuguese who are in need due to the Covid-19 pandemic and who, according to an official source, live in countries with nonexistent or inadequate health and social systems.

According to the Office of the Secretary of State for Portuguese Communities, Berta Nunes, these Portuguese emigrants were identified by the Portuguese consular network, which, in collaboration with local associations, carried out a survey of the needs of the Portuguese community.

According to the same source, 78 needy nationals residing abroad have been identified who are credited with this extraordinary assistance totaling 51,760 euros.

These Portuguese citizens live in countries with “nonexistent or inadequate social and health systems” without the guarantee that they have the tools to meet the most basic needs of the citizens, such as food, medical assistance and temporary housing with adequate housing conditions. “.

The majority of Portuguese who receive this support live in South Africa (49), followed by Peru (nine), Brazil (eight), Mozambique (five), Panama (five) and Venezuela (two).

According to the Berta Nunes office, support for the support of the associative movement (502 thousand euros for 79 associative projects) and the support of citizens in difficulty due to consular protection laws provided for in the Consular Ordinance (RC) is on social Support for needy emigrants from Portuguese communities (ASEC-CP) and through social support for needy elderly people in Portuguese communities (ASIC-CP).

The support for the Portuguese community in Venezuela also remains in force, with the exception of the payment of remuneration in consular acts (with as yet unrecovered revenue of around 2.6 million euros), the program for the delivery of medicines through medical assistance in the Cities of Caracas and Maracay and payment of return travel to Portugal for nationals in serious need

According to a report by the French agency AFP, the Covid-19 pandemic has already caused more than 1.1 million deaths and more than 45.6 million cases of infection worldwide.