The governor of RJ changes the command of the administrative secretariat

The incumbent Governor of Rio de Janeiro, Claudio Castro (PSC), changed the management of the Secretariat of the Prison Administration of the State of Rio de Janeiro (SEAP). According to a publication in the Official Gazette on Monday (26th), Colonel of the Military Police (PM) Marco Aurélio Santos has taken over the portfolio in place of Colonel Alexandre Azevedo de Jesus.

The board of the Union of Penal System Server (SindSistema) has commented on the change. In a note he said: “Since SEAP was founded, four colonels have been the prime minister’s secretary. Two were arrested, one was removed by court order, and Colonel Azevedo (until yesterday secretary) has denounced various irregularities under his direction. ”

Read more: Dismantling the prison health system sentences prisoners in Rio to death

According to Gutemberg de Oliveira, president of SindSistema, the organ is defending that a career servant takes over the office of secretary of SEAP.

“There is a continuity in the process of dismantling, neglect and interference in the secretariat. We know that the Secretariat has not been well run for many years. We have already arrested two ex-secretaries for being here. We will continue to work to have a career detective at the head of the penal system, ”he said.

Also read: “How to dry ice”: The fight against Covid-19 in the prison system in Rio de Janeiro

According to Extra, the new secretary is trained in the PM officer course in Rio. He was previously Undersecretary of State for Command and Control of the Company and Coordinator for Police Intelligence Operations in the former Security Secretariat. Commander of the 15th BPM (Duque de Caxias), the 30th BPM (Teresópolis) and the 7th Area Policing Command (CPA).

Source: BdF Rio de Janeiro

Edition: Mariana Pitasse