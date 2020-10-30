The head of the Jazz Days defends himself from criticism of the concept of hygiene |

Dresden (dpa / sn) – The implementation of the Dresden Jazz Days’ hygiene concept with visitor groups without distance or mask has recently sparked discussions – now the organizers have rejected the criticism. “We stick to the one-to-one city-approved hygiene concept,” festival director Kilian Forster said when asked Tuesday.

During a Sunday night concert, strange visitors sat together in groups of ten with no distance or mask. “In the voluntary infection groups, there were visitors who had previously agreed to sit next to other people,” Forster explained. This is how the city was presented. “We pleaded for the personal responsibility of visitors, after all, culture is also food for the soul.” In addition, an area was set up in which distances were observed and it was mandatory to wear a mask for the mouth and nose.

SPD health expert Karl Lauterbach had sharply criticized the procedure. “Forming” voluntary infection groups “with complete strangers is a completely immoral human experiment that undermines efforts to contain the virus in unspeakable ways,” he told the newspaper “Bild”.

The city of Dresden stressed on Tuesday that the hygiene concept has approved the formation of household item infection communities. The health department asked the organizer to immediately change his approach. “On the whole, it is very regrettable that the actions of an organizer are criticizing an entire sector and thus questioning the very good and well thought out hygiene concepts of the culture industry,” reads a statement.

On October 23, the city of Dresden had stricter requirements for events, including the requirement to cover the mouth and nose in the square and increase the minimum distances. These rules went into effect on Tuesday (October 27).