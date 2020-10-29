The heads of state and government of the EU are today discussing the coordinated response to the new wave of the Covid-19 pandemic – World

The heads of state and government of the European Union will be videoconferencing today to discuss the coordinated response to the Covid-19 pandemic at a time when Europe is facing an increasingly strong second wave.

At the last European Council on October 15 and 16, the European heads of state and government decided, in view of the seriousness of the situation, to maintain regular contacts, including via video conference, in order to discuss the development of the pandemic. This was the first virtual summit convened by the President of the European Council Charles Michel in this context.

Starting at 6:30 p.m. in Brussels (5:30 p.m. in Lisbon), today’s video conference should focus on tests and vaccines, according to diplomatic sources.

On Wednesday, Charles Michel defended the urgency of a European strategy against the prevention-based Covid-19 pandemic in a long text published in his personal newsletter, since only a “union of tests and vaccines” can prevent tragedy begins to take shape to accept.

“The second wave of Covid-19 is just around the corner. Once again, all of Europe is affected. Within a few weeks the situation has grown from worrying to alarming. Now we have to avoid a tragedy,” he warned.

Today’s meeting takes place against the backdrop of a significant deterioration in the epidemiological situation in Europe, where most Member States have already taken new restrictive measures to contain the spread of the pandemic and several are preparing to take even tougher decisions. .

Portugal will be represented at the virtual summit by Prime Minister António Costa, who planned meetings with the parties on Friday and convened an extraordinary council of ministers for Saturday to determine new “emergency measures” to combat the Covid-19 pandemic.