The homage to the murdered teacher caused 400 incidents with students in France – World

The tribute to Professor Samuel Paty, who was murdered by a “jihadist” on October 16, in French schools on Monday sparked around 400 incidents among students, some of which must be brought to justice.

Education Minister Jean-Michel Blanquer revealed these figures in an interview with the RTL station and insisted that all “violations” up to the minute of silence in honor of the professor are accompanied by possible disciplinary sanctions or even legal proceedings.

“We said that the minute’s silence should be observed everywhere and that no violation would be accepted,” recalled Blanquer, in order to justify the actions against the students who are responsible for these “disturbances”.