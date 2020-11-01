“The hope of a street carnival in 2021 is minimal,” he says

At a meeting between representatives of the street blocks of Rio de Janeiro, the tourism company of the municipality of Rio de Janeiro (Riotur) and specialists in health and safety last Tuesday (27), it was decided to cancel the traditional carnival through the streets of the city.

:: Brazil maintains levels of more than 150,000 new cases of Covid-19 per week ::

In an interview with Brasil de Fato, Rita Fernandes, President of Sebastiana (Independent Association of Street Carnival Blocks in the South Zone, Santa Teresa and Downtown São Sebastião do Rio de Janeiro) said there is no hope for the celebration in 2021 Look the full interview at:

Brasil de Fato: Under what circumstances can street carnival in Rio be guaranteed?

Rita Fernandes: With the immunization of the population, it will only be possible if safety conditions are in place. This can be done with vaccinations or with the stabilization of disease and contamination (herd immunity, when a high percentage of the population acquires antibodies until the virus stops circulating). But only those who can say that are the health authorities.

:: Follow the further development of the new coronavirus in the world in real time and with didactic graphics ::

Is there still hope for the traditional carnival of the blocks?

Hope is minimal considering what Fiocruz (Fundação Oswaldo Cruz) and UFRJ (Federal University of Rio de Janeiro) presented. According to them, there is no prospect of immunization of this population against Covid-19 until July next year.

Are you planning out of season Carnival in Rio?

In the second semester it becomes impossible for us

In the second semester it becomes impossible and impractical for us. From August onwards it wouldn’t make any sense. It is not in our plans that way. Yes, we can have parties, feijoadas, another kind of celebration. But not the traditional carnival with processions and everything.

:: Ten capital cities are on an upward trend in severe acute respiratory syndrome ::

Can the decision to suspend it possibly be changed?

Yes, it can be revised as long as the health authorities guarantee that the carnival is safe and that we can gather again.

What message will you leave the lovers of the street carnival in Rio so as not to lose hope and the spirit of the hype?

We believe that all of this will only be temporary, that in the not too distant future we will have security to return to the street carnival.

We believe that all of this will only be temporary, that in the not too distant future we will have security to have Carnival on the streets again. Carnival has never ceased to exist, and even given this pandemic scenario, it still lives in music, costumes and night owls. We have to be creative to mark this date and remind ourselves that Carnival is part of our Brazilian soul.

:: With investments, SUS would be an instrument for “active aging” in Brazil ::

Source: BdF Rio de Janeiro

Edition: Mariana Pitasse