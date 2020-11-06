The hospitals in Loures and Amadora-Sintra are reaching maximum capacity. There are no more vacancies for patients COVID – Executive Digest

The Loures and Amadora-Sintra hospitals reached maximum capacity. This Thursday they ran out of vacancies for Covid-19 patients, RTP said.

To relieve the pressure, Amadora-Sintra will open 14 more beds in wards and four more in intensive care units. Loures, on the other hand, transferred patients to the armed forces hospital.

“At this point we have achieved 100% and will activate the third phase of our emergency plan in the next few days,” said the clinical director of the Amadora Sintra Hospital, Ana Maria Herrero Valverde, in an interview with RTP.

“Most of the hospitals in the Lisbon and Vale do Tejo region are very exhausted. The pressure from covid-19 is only getting worse and the forecast for the coming weeks is not optimistic, ”he added.

In the hospital of Loures, 76 beds for the Covid-19 and five of the six intensive care units are occupied.

There is still some leeway in the Lisbon Central Hospital: “There is an occupancy rate of around 85%,” says the director of infectious diseases at the Curry Cabral Hospital, Fernando Maltez, who believes that the limit will not be reached anytime soon as it is happening in the north of the country.

“If this state is maintained, the path is a saturation of all services,” he emphasized to RTP.