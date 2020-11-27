The Humboldt Forum will initially only open digitally

Berlin (dpa) – The Humboldt Forum in the partially reconstructed Berlin City Palace remains closed this year. In view of the measures related to the crown, the first partial opening of the huge cultural and exhibition center has been canceled, last announced for December 17.

Instead, from December 16, there will be digital insights in the form of live streams and online tours, as announced on Friday by the Humboldt Forum Foundation. Further digital offerings are under consideration, said general manager Hartmut Dorgerloh.

After years of delays and cost increases of up to € 677 million, the Humboldt Forum will open in stages. Initially, parts of the approximately 40,000 square meter building are expected to be made accessible and the first exhibitions are expected to follow in 2021. According to previous announcements, the house will only be accessible on all levels at the beginning of the year 2021/22.

The Humboldt Forum will be used in the future by the Prussian Cultural Heritage Foundation with two of its museums, the State of Berlin and the Humboldt University. Exhibits from Asia, Africa, America and Oceania and objects on the history of Berlin will be on display.

The colonial past of the exhibitions is already in question. Construction according to the plans of Italian architect Franco Stella is also controversial, the façade area is largely a reconstruction of the former Hohenzollern city palace which was destroyed in 1950. Criticism has recently been triggered by the cross and dome with a widely visible biblical saying. This requires the submission of all people to Christianity.