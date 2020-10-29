The identity of one of the three deadly victims of the Nice terrorist attack revealed – World

World

According to Sky News, Vincent Loques, an official at Nice Cathedral in France, is one of the deadliest victims of a knife attack Thursday.

The Mayor of Nice shared a photo of the church sexton on the social network Twitter.

Pensées pour Vincent Loquès, Notre Dame de Nice basilica, murdered by an Islamist terrorist.

Il était extrémement dévoué à son église, je think à sa famille, ses proches et à l’ensemble de la communauté catholique. pic.twitter.com/saBjEc1WDj

– Eric Ciotti (@ECiotti) October 29, 2020 According to the French press, one of the three people killed was beheaded.

Nice-Matin said two people were killed in the cathedral and another died in a nearby bar where he took refuge after an attack.

The suspect of the attack was shot dead by the police. He was eventually arrested and taken to the hospital.

