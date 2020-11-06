The impeachment attorney for Dilma, Witzel (RJ), changes her mind

The outgoing governor of Rio de Janeiro, Wilson Witzel (PSC), was elected on the wave of Bolsonarists in 2018 and said last Thursday (5) that he was a victim of “extremist Bolsonarists” and that “not even Jesus Christ had a fair trial “. .

The statement came after the mixed special court, made up of MPs from Rio de Janeiro and judges from the Court of Justice, decided to continue the impeachment proceedings against the outgoing governor. The court also reduced the ex-governor’s salary and gave the Laranjeiras Palace 10 days to vacate.

“I approach this chapter with a clear conscience. It is a political process to wear me down, especially from the left and from extremist Bolsonarists, but I am confident that MPs and judges will conduct a fair trial for the benefit of democracy,” said Witzel, in social networks, shortly before the result that was unfavorable for him.

When Witzel commented on the impeachment of President Dilma Rousseff (PT) in an interview with CBN Radio in early 2019, he said: “There was never a coup in Brazil”, not even in the military dictatorship. Last Thursday (5) the outgoing governor stated that the impeachment resource was used in politics to “banish those who fail in the elections”.

“Not even Jesus Christ had a fair trial, but he served his purpose. I have no doubt the truth will prevail. Unfortunately, politics has used prosecution and impeachment to fend off those who fail in the elections “he wrote, adding that the people of Rio de Janeiro are looking for strength” to face the moral and political lynching I am subjected to “.

Understand the process

Governor Wilson Witzel was removed from office in August by the Supreme Court (STJ) on suspicion of belonging to a criminal organization that diverted funds from the Department of Health used to purchase respirators to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

In June, the Rio de Janeiro (Alerj) Legislative Assembly approved impeachment proceedings against the governor on another front. After almost four months in the legislative house, the parliamentarians unanimously approved the report, which recommended the continuation of the complaint and the associated loss of the governor’s position.

Now the case against Witzel is in the final phase in the hands of the mixed special court at the Court of Justice. Last Thursday (5), the President of the TJRY, Judge Cláudio de Mello Tavares, said the rite’s scheduled January 2021 deadline could be postponed if the remote governor’s defense receives an appeal requiring the submission of expert opinions below the Common Court of Justice.

