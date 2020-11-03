The inspection work of GNR and PSP is ended – Executive Digest

The intensification of patrol, awareness and inspection operations by the National Republican Guard (GNR) and the Public Security Police (PSP) ended on Tuesday as part of the ban on free movement between municipalities in mainland Portugal.

The security forces had an “educational intervention” between October 30th and that Tuesday November 3rd when traffic between communities was banned due to Covid-19.

At the beginning of the operation, the Minister of Internal Affairs, Eduardo Cabrita, stated that the inspection “would be appropriate and necessary, but will depend on the sense of responsibility of the citizens”, adding that “the intervention of the security forces is basically an educational intervention with aim to ensure the health and safety of citizens ”.

“Portugal is characterized by the exemplary way in which we have applied restrictive measures that have changed our way of being, but we have done so while respecting the democratic rule of law, ie by exercising the democratic authority of the state without abuse of authority” he reasoned.

Among the days when there were no reports of clashes, the PSP’s inspection and awareness-raising operation in Porto stands out, which despite its “very positive” effect was exposed to protests from some motorists.

In this operation, which took place in the rotunda of Castelo do Queijo in Porto, just a few hundred meters from the neighboring parish of Matosinhos, PSP tried to strike a balance between the imposed impositions and the development of activities so that the country could move forward the commissioner added.

However, not all motorists have understood the government’s decision to condition the movement of people outside the community of residence in order to stop the spread of the coronavirus that causes Covid-19 disease.

It should be remembered that, in order to move between parishes, people had to be accompanied by a statement justifying the employer or to make a statement in honor when traveling between parishes on the border of their usual place of residence or in the same Metropolitan area took place.