The inter-county driving ban on the continent ends today – Executive Digest

Traffic between the counties of the continent was banned between October 30th and today’s November 3rd, thus covering the weekend corresponding to the day of the dead.

“Every citizen cannot move between the municipalities as in the past,” said the Minister of the Presidency, Mariana Viera da Silva, after a meeting of the Council of Ministers that approved the measure between 00:00 on October 30th and this Tuesday.

It is worth recalling that the decision to limit the circulation again came just over a week after the Council of Ministers announced the return of the calamity.

“The government is aware that this is a very relevant weekend for many Portuguese, more in the north and in the center than in the south, but for many families,” the minister admitted to the presidency.

However, the government decided to continue restricting circulation in order to reduce the gathering of people in a moment of tribute to the deceased that is “emotionally charged and one of the main sources of disease transmission, namely family activities”. .

Mariana Vieira da Silva emphasized that especially in families it is becoming more difficult to keep the new rules of life in society, namely physical distance.