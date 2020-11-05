The Iranian Chancellor visits Venezuela to strengthen himself

On Thursday (5) Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Yavad Zarif made an official visit to Caracas, the Venezuelan capital, where he met his counterpart Jorge Arreaza, Vice President Delcy Rodríguez and Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino López and Planning, Ricardo Menéndez. The visit is intended to strengthen the cooperation agreements between the two nations blocked by the United States.

During the meeting, Zarif participated in the event “Venezuela and Iran: In Defense of the World for Its Creation,” sponsored by the Samuel Robinson Institute, a think tank launched a week ago with support from the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry .

Arreaza indicated that the two countries will continue to strengthen their bilateral ties, which are currently in their prime.

“We are at the height of our relations. In the multipolar vision of peace and security. This world, of which humanity dreamed 75 years ago, in 1945, is the world we want to create,” said the Venezuelan Chancellor.

“The Samuel Robinson Institute is based on the original Pensamiento.” First reflections on Canciller @jaarreaza at the conference “Venezuela and Iran to defend the world”. pic.twitter.com/Er4Ocr1Mkl

– Samuel Robinson Institute (@isrobinson_) November 5, 2020

Zarif highlighted the collapse of the “American Empire” and the importance of creating a multipolar world.

“Things are changing, taking a different path, that’s why they’re attacking us. The United States thinks they can never lose, that’s why they’re savages. They’re attacking the people of Iran and Venezuela in a saving way, but they can’t get away from anyone Virus. This is a process that shows that the United States is on the wrong side of history but can adjust, “said the Iranian minister.

Iran and Venezuela have had diplomacy for 70 years. Like the Venezuelans, the Iranian people are suffering from an economic blockade that has lasted 30 years and recently hostilities with Washington have increased.

At the start of his tenure, Donald Trump unilaterally broke the 2015 nuclear deal signed with Russia, Germany, the United Kingdom and France.

In January of this year, the White House ordered the assassination of Qasem Soleimani, general of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard, in order to resolve a conflict with the Persian land. Iran responded with rocket attacks on US military bases in Iraq.

The United States has also attempted to prevent Iranian oil from being sent to Venezuela through a military operation in the Caribbean, which in practice has been a sea blockade and threats. However, the countries managed to circumvent the embargo.

In addition, according to adviser Aristimuño Herrera & Associados, the blockade prevented all of September’s oil-related payment transactions from the Venezuelan state. When analyzing data from the country’s trade balance, the company also points out that around 36% of Venezuela’s imports in the third quarter of 2020 were gasoline, diesel and other petroleum-derived fuels.

The explosion at the Amuay refinery that took place last week and was denounced as a terrorist attack is another fact that will require new imports of spare parts – products that are also being offered by the Iranians.

The Venezuelan Chancellor compares the current moment of economic crisis and fuel shortages in Venezuela to the early 2000s, when former President Hugo Chávez sent Venezuelan oil to aid the government of Mahmoud Ahmadineyad.

“The fact that our refineries are up and running today is due to the experience of Iran,” said Arreaza.

In 2020, in addition to the energy sector, the two countries also signed new trade agreements that allowed the opening of Iran’s first market in Caracas and the import of technology to fight Covid-19, as well as the recovery of some of the country’s economic sectors. Latin America like the agribusiness and the oil industry.

Edition: Vivian Fernandes