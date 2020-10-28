The judge in Barcelona concludes that Russia “offered” Puigdemont 10,000 soldiers to fight for independence – Executive Digest

A judge in Barcelona was of the opinion on Wednesday that Russia had offered the then President of the Generalitat Carlos Puigdemont the transfer of 10,000 soldiers to Catalonia in autumn 2017, reports the ABC.

“If they had accepted, the events would likely have been tragic and sparked an armed conflict with the state with an uncertain number of deaths,” said the head of the No. 1 Instructive Court in Barcelona, ​​Joaquín Aguirre, in the order that publication had access. According to Richter, the Russians wanted to “make Catalonia a country like Switzerland”.

This story emerged from a conversation the Civil Guard intercepted on May 16, 2018 between Republican Xavier Vendrell and the leader of the Democratic Convergence of Catalonia (CDC) Víctor Terradellas. The latter recorded the conversation, and the judge sees no reason to “doubt his legitimacy and authenticity”.

According to that phone conversation, Vendrell suggested that David Madí, the right man of Artur Mas, discuss with Xavier Vinyals – the head of international affairs at Puigdemont – the use of cryptocurrencies that the Generalitat would use to try to ensure its financial stability and which to avoid state control over the movement of funds.

It was also found that the leader of a Russian group, Carles Puigdemont, on October 24, 2017 – three days before the unilateral declaration of independence – offered the possibility of “having 10,000 soldiers and paying all Catalan debts”, but that “was shocking” the President of the Generalitat by making such a proposal.

The Russian group reportedly wanted to make Catalonia a country like Switzerland. Vendrell also expressed concern, guaranteeing that he was being monitored by the intelligence services and that he wanted to ensure maximum security so that relations with Russia did not go beyond what was reasonable.

In his decision, the judge therefore emphasized that “it is obvious that Russian interference as a measure of the geopolitical destabilization strategy was in reality a fact in autumn 2017”.