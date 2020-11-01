The judiciary is asking for help in identifying the victim of the stolen motorcycle – Portugal



The man weighs 70 kg, brown eyes, short brown hair and tattoos on his chest (name ‘Beatriz’) and hands.

Sérgio A. Vitorino 09:44

The Lisbon PFY is trying to identify a man around 45 years old and six feet tall who had an accident on a stolen motorcycle on September 4, 2019. He has since been hospitalized with neurological consequences that prevent him from “communicating in any way”. The man has 70 kg, brown eyes, short brown hair and tattoos on the chest (name ‘Beatriz’) and hands. He wore pajama pants and other jeans and canvas shoes. The accident occurred at 3:40 p.m. on Avenida de Ceuta. Information for the PFY, phone 211 967 000.

