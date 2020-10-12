The lawyer explains that Marco Aurélio “complied with the law” when he was released

Last Saturday (10) André Oliveira Macedo, André do Rap, chairman of First Capital Command (PCC), was released by the judiciary. According to the São Paulo Public Ministry, he may have fled to Paraguay. Since then, the minister of the Supreme Court (STF) Marco Aurélio Mello has come under fire for approving the freedom of the parliamentary group member.

For Fernando Hideo, lawyer and professor of criminal law at the Escola Paulista de Direito, Mello André do Rap correctly granted habeas corpus, using compliance with Article 316 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CPP) as an argument.

“In this case, those who should be criticized for clearing a ‘dangerous trader’ are the lower levels. Marco Aurélio has complied with the law that makes it mandatory to review preventive detention every 90 days, ”said Hideo, member of the Brazilian Association of Lawyers for Democracy (ABJD). “Does the fact that the subject was convicted of human trafficking remove the guarantees common to all citizens? I don’t think this speech that the law does not apply to the drug dealer can lead to a civilized place. “

Article 316 of the CPP provides that any preventive detention must be justified after 90 days in order for it to be renewed. This section of the law is a novelty approved under the crime-fighting package drawn up by Sérgio Moro, former Minister of Justice and Public Security, and approved by President Jair Bolsonaro (without party).

Federal MP Eduardo Bolsonaro (PSL-SP) mocked Mello’s decision on social media. “Be conservative and say what you think on social networks: high level of danger, prison. International trafficker of human beings, leader of the organized criminal faction and with conviction: Well, nothing you can release. No wonder Brazil still has high crime rates and the guilt isn’t just the law. “

“The judge did not renew”

In practice, the Ministry of State (MPE) is responsible for justifying the maintenance of preventive detention every 90 days. If there is no argument to defend the renewal of the condition of detention, the judiciary can determine the freedom of the person. This is exactly what happened to André do Rap.

“The law is right, after all, detention before sentencing must be an exceptional measure. In the specific case, neither the court, nor the judge, nor the public prosecutor nor the police were concerned with complying with the law. Marco Aurélio cannot be criticized. He kept the law and was brave because he knew the harm that decision would do and was not intimidated. First people have to understand that those who made the mistake and made the arrest illegal were the lower courts, ”Hideo concluded.

In an interview with Folha, the minister justified the decision. “The judge did not renew, the MP did not indict, the police did not represent the renewal for him, I do not answer for the actions of others, let’s see who it was who hobbled.”

On Saturday, the President of the STF, Luiz Fux, ordered the immediate arrest of André do Rap and suspended Mello’s decision. The CCP leader was not found by the police and is already a refugee from the judiciary.

The newspaper Estado de São Paulo published information that prosecutors followed André do Rap after leaving the Presidio de Presidente Venceslau 2 for Maringá in Paraná, where the PCC leader allegedly took a plane to Paraguay.

Edition: Rodrigo Chagas